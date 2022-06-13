Head-To-Head Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and GTY Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.44 -$44.48 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $60.45 million 6.02 -$53.83 million ($0.71) -8.63

Greenidge Generation has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenidge Generation and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 GTY Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 602.70%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A GTY Technology -64.12% -9.74% -6.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also provides cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting SaaS, software, and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

