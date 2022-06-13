Analysts Set Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) PT at $494.69

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

