Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $368.67

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

SONVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SONVY stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

