GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $77.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.23.

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

NASDAQ GFS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.