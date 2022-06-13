Analysts Set AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) PT at $29.40

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

