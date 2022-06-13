Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives 9.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 9.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OPAD stock opened at 3.73 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.17.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

