Financial Survey: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CTO Realty Growth and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12% BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.33 $27.61 million $3.20 19.41 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.67 $29.11 million $2.46 8.88

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTO Realty Growth. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats CTO Realty Growth on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

