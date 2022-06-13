Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT at $65.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.