Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Critical Analysis

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 99.82% 102.13% 26.09% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shell Midstream Partners and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 1 5 0 0 1.83 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $55.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.67%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $556.00 million 10.26 $556.00 million $1.24 11.69 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.68 $558.32 million $3.40 16.58

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Shell Midstream Partners. Shell Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Shell Midstream Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets. The company stores and transports crude oil, refined, natural gas, and refinery gas products for various customers, including producers, refiners, marketers, and traders, as well as to other crude oil and refined products pipelines through its pipelines and storage tanks. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

