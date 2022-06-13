Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.