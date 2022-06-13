The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.65 and a beta of 1.55. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $57,019,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $48,801,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 667.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,239,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

