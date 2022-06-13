Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $8.44.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

