Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIAGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aurubis from €95.00 ($102.15) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aurubis from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of AIAGY opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

