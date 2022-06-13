IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IGGHY stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

