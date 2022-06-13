Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 100.3% in May

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Denka has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Get Denka alerts:

Denka Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.