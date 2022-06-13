RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $175.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $72,933,000. SRB Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after buying an additional 319,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.57. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.52%.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.