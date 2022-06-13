TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

