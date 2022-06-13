Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

EFN opened at C$13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.64. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

