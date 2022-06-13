Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $76.50

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRKR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

