Head-To-Head Review: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.91 -$600,000.00 ($0.09) -21.11 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A $2.21 million N/A N/A

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCA Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -4.62% N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A -19.27% -434.05%

CCA Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

