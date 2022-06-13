Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) & Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Financial Analysis

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and Nurix Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 329.34%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.14, suggesting a potential upside of 326.31%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Nurix Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $213.58 million 0.35 -$282.84 million ($1.60) -0.25 Nurix Therapeutics $29.75 million 15.29 -$117.19 million ($3.05) -3.32

Nurix Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -123.64% -266.13% -48.47% Nurix Therapeutics -394.21% -38.11% -28.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Akebia Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients. It also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; and DeTIL-0255 that is in the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

