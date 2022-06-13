Reviewing NeoGames (NGMS) & The Competition

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoGames to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoGames and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

NeoGames currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 58.60%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,443.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 48.80

NeoGames’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Volatility & Risk

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ competitors have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoGames beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

