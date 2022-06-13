Contrasting Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) and GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSK and Clever Leaves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $46.91 billion 2.37 $6.03 billion $2.77 15.81 Clever Leaves $15.37 million 2.18 -$45.73 million ($1.80) -0.62

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GSK and Clever Leaves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 1 7 1 0 2.00 Clever Leaves 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clever Leaves has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 350.45%. Given Clever Leaves’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than GSK.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 14.03% 28.13% 7.57% Clever Leaves -280.95% -50.18% -30.22%

Volatility & Risk

GSK has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GSK beats Clever Leaves on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.; Alector, Inc.; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

