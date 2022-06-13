Reviewing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerner and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.70 TuSimple $6.26 million 265.90 -$732.67 million ($2.21) -3.37

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cerner and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 0 7 1 0 2.13 TuSimple 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cerner presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $35.97, suggesting a potential upside of 382.86%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Cerner.

Volatility & Risk

Cerner has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75% TuSimple -6,060.10% -33.56% -32.04%

Summary

Cerner beats TuSimple on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

