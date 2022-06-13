Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

