Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at 6.81

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 6.81.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.80 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.70 and a fifty-two week high of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

