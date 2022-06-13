Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Christilaw purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at 25,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMAT opened at 1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $446.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of 1.03 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

