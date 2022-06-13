CIBC Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at C$26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.68. The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.