AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,725 at UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,725 ($34.15) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,577.50.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.