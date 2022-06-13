Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

