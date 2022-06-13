Ferrari’s (RACE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.76. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Ferrari by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.