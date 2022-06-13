Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.26.
Osino Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
