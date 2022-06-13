Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

