American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $212.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.89.

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $173.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

