HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,144,071. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 396,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $933,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.