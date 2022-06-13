Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.
LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
LINC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
