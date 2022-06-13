Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LINC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

