HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FULC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.55. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,836 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 180.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 152,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

