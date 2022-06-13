StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

