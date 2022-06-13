Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after buying an additional 866,563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

