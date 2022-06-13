Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Quotient stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Quotient by 407.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

