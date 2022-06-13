Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Quotient stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
