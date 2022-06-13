MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

