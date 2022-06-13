MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
