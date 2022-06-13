SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

