SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.