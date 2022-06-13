Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

