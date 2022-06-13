StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

