IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
IIN stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $25.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth $4,652,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 657.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 301,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 261,739 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,222,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth $4,852,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IntriCon (IIN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.