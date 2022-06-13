IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

IIN stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $25.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth $4,652,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 657.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 301,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 261,739 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,222,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth $4,852,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

