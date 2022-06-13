LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.39 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

