CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $408.24 million, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 2.45.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CarParts.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CarParts.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CarParts.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

