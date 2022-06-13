Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.81 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.38.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.