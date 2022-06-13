USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $5.82 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

