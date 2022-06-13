USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $5.82 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.