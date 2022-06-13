StockNews.com Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.21.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $99.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

