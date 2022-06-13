Reviewing CVRx (CVRX) & The Competition

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CVRx to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVRx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx Competitors 534 2946 7115 161 2.64

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $20.84, suggesting a potential upside of 209.72%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 46.94%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million -$43.08 million -0.14 CVRx Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -519.56

CVRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% CVRx Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

